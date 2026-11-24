FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Forget tanning beds and hours in the sun. A growing social media trend claims you can get a year-round bronzed look by eating more carrots, tomatoes and shrimp. There’s just one catch: The resulting color may be real, but it won’t protect your skin from the sun.

The trend, being called “carrotmaxxing,” “tomatomaxxing” and “shrimpmaxxing,” involves eating large quantities of foods rich in carotenoids or taking supplements containing those natural pigments. The compounds give carrots, tomatoes, shrimp and salmon their yellow, orange and red colors.

Some wellness influencers say the approach has given them a lasting glow without needing a spray tan or spending time outdoors. One TikTok creator said she ate three to four large carrots a day for several months to build up the color.

Dermatologists say there is a scientific explanation for the change in skin tone, but it’s not quite the same as a traditional tan.

Dr. Navin Arora, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Borealis Dermatology in New York, told Fox News Digital that beta-carotene, lycopene and astaxanthin are fat-soluble pigments. When people consume large amounts, those pigments can accumulate in the outermost layer of the skin.

The result can be a yellow or orange tint, often most noticeable on the palms, soles of the feet and around the nose. The condition is known as carotenemia and is generally harmless.

There is no established amount of food someone needs to eat to produce a visible cosmetic change. Small studies have found noticeable changes after about six weeks of increased fruit and vegetable consumption, but results vary. The color also gradually fades when people reduce their intake.

Arora says unexplained yellow-orange skin should still be checked by a health care professional, particularly when there has been no significant change in diet.

The bigger concern is that people may mistake the color for a healthy tan with some protection against ultraviolet radiation. That’s not how it works.

Unlike tanning caused by UV exposure, carotenoid buildup does not involve the same sun damage. But it also provides no meaningful protection against UV rays, which can cause premature skin aging and increase the risk of skin cancer.

“‘Carrot color’ is not a substitute for sunscreen,” Arora warned.

He also cautioned against taking high-dose carotenoid supplements simply to change skin color. According to the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements, high-dose beta-carotene supplements have been linked to an increased risk of lung cancer among people who smoke or formerly smoked.

For anyone looking for a bronzed appearance without UV exposure, Arora recommends self-tanners, professional spray tans, bronzers or tinted sunscreen. He also advises using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day.

Eating carrots, tomatoes and other carotenoid-rich foods can be part of a healthy diet. But dermatologists say the cosmetic color should be an unexpected side effect, not the reason to load up on the produce or supplements.

“Eating a colorful, carotenoid-rich diet is great for your overall health,” Arora said. “I’d treat the glow as a bonus, not the goal.”

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