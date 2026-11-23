LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) – Bird flu is showing up in dairy herds in more states, including Indiana, as agricultural and veterinary officials push the federal government to move faster on developing and approving vaccines for cattle.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu, has affected poultry flocks for years. It was first detected in dairy cattle in 2024, and while infections among cows peaked that year, new cases continue to surface according to Michigan Advance.

Indiana reported its first detection in dairy cattle earlier this month. Oklahoma, Oregon and Indiana are among the states reporting their first infections in dairy herds since the outbreak began. Colorado, Idaho, Texas and Washington have also reported new cattle cases over the past month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports at least 146 dairy cattle infections so far this year. More than 1,200 cases have been identified in cattle nationwide since the outbreak began, spanning 22 states.

The renewed spread is prompting two national organizations representing state agriculture and animal-health officials to call for a coordinated vaccination strategy.

In a November 6 letter to the USDA, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and the National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials urged the agency to prioritize an emergency framework for voluntary vaccination of dairy cattle.

The groups say vaccination could provide another tool to control the virus and eventually eliminate it from dairy herds. They warn that cattle can develop short-term immunity after infection but can become infected again.

The organizations also caution that without a coordinated effort, H5N1 could become an ongoing disease in American dairy cattle, forcing farmers and government agencies to manage repeated outbreaks for years.

They describe the virus as a threat to public and animal health, the stability of the agricultural industry, international trade and the financial health of dairy and poultry producers.

Dr. Alex Hamberg, president of the National Assembly of State Animal Health Officials, says state veterinary and agricultural leaders need every available tool to protect farmers, dairy herds and poultry flocks.

The USDA says it supports the rapid development and timely approval of a vaccine for dairy cattle. Several vaccine candidates are undergoing field trials or awaiting final approval for emergency use.

However, vaccine development and approval involve a separate regulatory process, which can slow testing and deployment.

The risk to the general public remains low, but dairy workers who have close contact with infected cattle face the greatest risk of exposure.

Washington state has reported roughly three dozen new cattle infections over the past month. One dairy worker there died earlier this month, bringing the nationwide human death toll from the virus to three.

United Farm Workers, a labor union, says the number of infections among farmworkers in Washington may be higher than reported. The organization also argues that immigration enforcement activity is making some workers less willing to interact with public health agencies.

The federal government previously announced a one-billion-dollar plan in 2025 to combat bird flu in poultry flocks, following concerns about the outbreak’s impact on egg supplies and prices. That effort included research into poultry vaccines.

Agricultural officials now want the federal government to make a similar commitment to protecting dairy cattle before the virus becomes an entrenched problem across the nation’s dairy industry.