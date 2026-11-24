PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — State Rep. Beau Baird is reflecting on the importance of community, neighborly support and gratitude ahead of Thanksgiving, highlighting the people and traditions that make rural Indiana special.

In a post published Tuesday in his newsletter, The Fence Post, Baird said representing the communities where he grew up is a responsibility he values, noting his district includes all of Putnam County and part of Montgomery County.

Baird described rural communities as an extended family, where neighbors step in to help one another even when they may disagree on other issues. He said checking on someone walking along a rural road or helping a driver whose vehicle has broken down are examples of the neighborly spirit he believes strengthens communities.

Baird also said this year has reminded him of the importance of family, friends and neighbors who show up when needed, adding that those relationships are among the things he is most thankful for heading into the holiday.

As he looks toward the upcoming legislative session, Baird said he is focused on representing everyone in his district, regardless of differences, and expressed optimism about Indiana’s future.

He pointed to young people involved in 4-H, FFA and skilled trades as examples of the work ethic, responsibility and perseverance he believes will help carry Indiana forward.

Baird represents Indiana House District 44 and is a lifelong resident of Putnam County.