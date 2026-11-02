State Senator Liz Brown Makes Final Pitch to Voters Ahead of Election Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Senator Liz Brown is making a final appeal to voters in Senate District 15, emphasizing conservative values, lower taxes and her opposition to a proposed casino in Northeast Indiana.

Brown, a Republican facing Democratic challenger Julie McGill, joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News Monday for a final conversation ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The discussion covered property taxes, Medicaid, education, the proposed casino referendum and the broader differences Brown sees between Republicans and Democrats.

Brown emphasizes conservative priorities

With voters preparing to head to the polls, Brown said the election represents a choice between two different approaches to governing.

She argued that Democrats would reverse policies Republicans have pursued in Indiana, particularly regarding school choice, abortion and the role of government.

Brown said she believes Republicans are more committed to protecting individual rights, while Democrats are more likely to favor government involvement in decisions affecting families and communities.

In her closing message to voters, Brown described herself as a conservative who supports lower taxes, the sanctity of life and constitutional rights.

“I’m a conservative. I’m a Republican and a conservative,” Brown said. “I believe in lower taxes. I believe in the sanctity of life. And I believe in our constitutional rights.”

Property taxes remain a major concern

Brown addressed concerns about property taxes, one of the issues she said she frequently hears about from constituents.

She emphasized that property tax rates are established locally, not by the state government.

According to Brown, local governments have the ability to reduce property tax levies, while the state is also considering additional property tax relief.

Brown said a task force is currently working on potential changes, including possible increases to homestead credits or other adjustments.

She also pushed back on calls to audit government spending, arguing that residents concerned about property tax dollars should look at their local governments and school districts.

“State government doesn’t collect property taxes, and we don’t use them to fund our government,” Brown said.

Brown discusses Medicaid and disability services

Health care and Medicaid access have also been central issues in the Senate District 15 race.

Democratic challenger Julie McGill has focused on Medicaid access and waiting lists for disability services, while Brown has emphasized reducing bureaucracy, improving transparency and controlling costs.

Brown said Indiana’s Medicaid budget has grown significantly over the past five years, partly because eligibility restrictions were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the state has worked to remove people who no longer qualify while maintaining Medicaid as a safety net for people who are disabled, medically vulnerable or otherwise eligible.

Brown acknowledged that some eligible individuals may have experienced problems during the process.

She encouraged families who believe they have been incorrectly removed from Medicaid to contact her office, saying her staff can work to address individual cases.

Brown also referenced concerns raised by families with adult children living in group homes and said those situations can be escalated through her office.

Brown remains opposed to proposed Northeast Indiana casino

Brown also reiterated her opposition to the proposed casino referendum.

Public Question Three asks voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties whether their region or counties should be eligible for a casino license.

Brown said she understands some supporters view a casino as an economic development opportunity, but she questioned where the revenue would come from and who would ultimately bear the cost.

She argued that casinos rely heavily on people struggling with gambling addiction and expressed concern about the potential impact on lower-income residents and older Hoosiers.

“If we have to do this, which is above me, I’d love to see maybe a casino down in Indianapolis,” Brown said, suggesting a larger tourist market could be a better location.

She said she believes bringing a casino to Northeast Indiana could create additional problems for the community.

Brown encourages voters to participate

Brown closed the interview by encouraging voters to consider the candidates’ values and positions before casting their ballots.

She also confirmed she had not voted early and planned to cast her ballot on Election Day.

Brown is seeking another term representing Indiana Senate District 15 against Democrat Julie McGill.

Hoosiers will head to the polls Tuesday, November 3, with several state and local races, along with the proposed casino referendum and other ballot questions, awaiting their decisions.