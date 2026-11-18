INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Drinking six to eight cups of tea a day could be associated with a lower risk of serious vascular diseases, according to a large study involving nearly half a million adults.

Researchers in China followed 485,934 adults for a median of just over nine years. During that period, they identified nearly 14,900 cases of cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, pulmonary heart disease and peripheral artery disease.

The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, found that regular tea consumption was associated with an 11% lower risk of developing those conditions.

Participants who drank approximately six to eight cups daily had the lowest risk.

Researchers also considered smoking habits and physical activity. People who did not smoke, stayed physically active and regularly drank tea had the lowest risk of vascular disease.

The findings also suggested that the type and strength of tea mattered. Moderate-strength tea was associated with the lowest risk, while strong tea was linked to an increased risk.

Black tea showed more consistent associations with lower vascular disease risk than green tea.

Registered dietitian Amy Davis told Fox News Digital that both black and green tea contain polyphenols, including flavonoids. Those plant compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may support healthy blood vessel function and blood pressure.

Davis also noted that unsweetened tea can provide hydration without added sugar or artificial ingredients.

The researchers said their findings support looking at tea consumption alongside other lifestyle habits when studying vascular health.

The results do not establish that drinking tea directly prevents disease. The study identified an association between tea-drinking patterns and health outcomes.

A separate study published in 2024 found that people who drank three to five cups of tea daily had a life expectancy increase of 2.24 years.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health says the limited long-term research available suggests both black and green tea may benefit some heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol.