Study links common PFAS chemicals to higher rates of aggressive breast cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Two widely used industrial chemicals found in products ranging from cookware to clothing and carpeting are drawing new scrutiny after researchers found a connection between higher exposure levels and an aggressive form of breast cancer.

A study from the National Institutes of Health found that women with higher concentrations of two types of PFAS in their blood had higher rates of estrogen receptor-negative, or ER-negative, breast cancer according to NewsNation.

ER-negative breast cancers lack receptors for the hormone estrogen. That means treatments designed to block estrogen’s effects are not effective against this type of cancer, making the findings particularly important for researchers studying possible environmental risk factors.

The study identified two specific chemicals: perfluorooctanoic acid, commonly known as PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS.

Both belong to a large group of synthetic substances known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Often called “forever chemicals,” they are extremely resistant to breaking down in the environment and can remain in the human body for extended periods.

PFAS have been used in products designed to resist water, grease and stains. Applications have included nonstick cookware, food packaging, stain-resistant carpets and certain types of clothing.

Researchers emphasized that the study found an association, not proof that PFAS exposure causes breast cancer. The findings do not establish that women with higher levels of the chemicals will develop the disease.

Exposure to PFAS is widespread in the United States. The study’s report notes that approximately 97% of Americans have detectable levels of the chemicals in their blood.

PFOA and PFOS became widely used beginning in the 1950s but have largely been phased out in the United States, according to lead researcher Alexandra White, Ph.D. Their persistence means exposure can continue even after manufacturing and use have been restricted.

First author Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., said PFAS exposure may still be modifiable, meaning people can take steps to reduce contact with the chemicals. The researchers said the findings could help identify additional opportunities for disease prevention.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also addressed the study, saying the federal government would pursue evidence of environmental health risks and provide women with information to protect their health.

White cautioned that more research is needed, particularly to determine whether newer chemicals being used as replacements for older PFAS compounds carry similar breast cancer risks.

The study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and researchers say further investigation is necessary before drawing conclusions about the cancer risks associated with individual PFAS chemicals.