Study links energy drinks and stimulant supplements to reports of serious heart problems

A new analysis of federal safety reports found that caffeinated energy drinks and stimulant-containing supplements were disproportionately associated with reports of serious cardiovascular events, including cardiac arrest and heart attacks.

The preliminary research, which analyzed more than 28,000 reports submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2017 and 2025, found that cardiac arrest was reported about 11 times more often in connection with products containing caffeine or other stimulants than in reports involving products without those ingredients.

The findings are scheduled to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2026, held Nov. 6-9 in Chicago.

Researchers examined 28,345 reports of possible adverse events involving FDA-regulated foods and dietary supplements. Of those, 854 involved products containing caffeine or other stimulants, while 27,491 involved products without those ingredients.

The analysis also found that reports involving energy drinks and stimulant supplements were about 4.5 times more likely to include heart attacks and four times more likely to include ventricular arrhythmias or heart palpitations.

Other cardiovascular symptoms were also reported more frequently, including elevated heart rate, chest pain and fainting.

Adults ages 18 to 34 accounted for about 45% of the reports linking caffeine- and stimulant-containing products to cardiovascular events. Researchers observed similar patterns among men and women.

Study author Sai Samayamanthula, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, said people who regularly consume energy drinks or other stimulant-containing supplements can quickly exceed recommended daily caffeine limits.

According to the American Heart Association, consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is generally considered safe for most adults. However, some energy drinks contain as much as three times more caffeine per fluid ounce than brewed coffee, while some pre-workout supplements contain more than 12 times as much.

Researchers said the findings support more systematic safety monitoring of caffeine- and stimulant-containing products. They also encouraged health care professionals to ask younger patients experiencing heart palpitations, chest pain or fainting whether they consume these products.

However, researchers cautioned that the analysis does not establish that caffeine or stimulant products directly cause cardiovascular events.

The reports were submitted voluntarily by consumers, health care professionals and manufacturers. Researchers said they could not determine how many people consumed the products without experiencing adverse effects or how many people experienced heart-related events without reporting them.

The analysis also did not identify individual brands, instead grouping products according to their ingredients.

Gregory M. Marcus, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study, said the findings raise concerns about products containing very high amounts of caffeine but do not prove they are responsible for the reported heart-related events.

The American Heart Association emphasized that the research is preliminary. Abstracts presented at its scientific meetings are not peer-reviewed, and the findings are considered preliminary until published as a full manuscript in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.