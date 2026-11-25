BOSTIN, Ma. (WOWO) — For people living with heart disease, regularly sleeping nine hours or more a night may be a warning sign. A new study found those patients had a 51% higher risk of death from any cause compared with people who slept seven to eight hours.

The research, published in the journal PLOS One, examined 3,287 U.S. adults who reported having heart disease, including coronary heart disease, a previous heart attack or another heart condition.

Researchers tracked deaths over approximately 15 years, through the end of 2019. Nearly half of the participants died during that period. About 16.7% of the group died from heart-related causes, while 32.6% died from other causes.

After accounting for factors including age-related health risks, body mass index, smoking, alcohol use, physical activity, diabetes and high blood pressure, researchers found that people sleeping nine or more hours had:

A 51% higher risk of death from any cause.

A 53% higher risk of death from heart-related causes.

A 50% higher risk of death from non-heart-related causes.

The study compared those sleeping nine or more hours with people getting seven to eight hours per day. Sleeping six hours or less was not significantly associated with higher mortality after researchers made additional statistical adjustments.

But the findings do not prove that extra sleep causes an increased risk of death.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist, told Fox News Digital that the study shows an association, not cause and effect. She said longer sleep could be a symptom of an underlying health problem, including more advanced heart disease, depression, sleep apnea or medication side effects.

Cardiologist Antony Chu, a clinical assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert School of Medicine, said he is not aware of a convincing biological explanation for extra sleep directly damaging the heart.

Chu said patients may sleep longer because another condition is affecting their health, including worsening heart failure, untreated sleep apnea, depression, sedating medications, anemia or frailty.

The researchers also cautioned that the findings apply to people who already have heart disease. They should not be interpreted as evidence that sleeping longer causes heart disease in otherwise healthy adults.

Health experts say both unusually long and unusually short sleep patterns deserve attention. Changes in how long someone sleeps — especially when accompanied by feeling tired or less rested — are worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

The study does not change the established concerns about getting too little sleep. Instead, researchers say prolonged sleep may be another signal that a person with heart disease should have their overall health evaluated.