December 1, 2023
Superior Circle restoration begins Tuesday, southbound Wells to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Work to construct the consolidation sewer is complete on Superior Street, and beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5, crews will begin restoring the concrete road at Superior Circle, closing southbound Wells Street into Superior Circle for about three weeks.

During the restoration, there will be no southbound access to Fairfield or Ewing Street from the Circle. Motorists heading south on Wells should use State Boulevard to Clinton and Van Buren Street during the construction.

Northbound Wells from Superior Circle will remain open.

The new consolidation sewer goal is to keep 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Mary’s River as part of the Tunnel Works program.

