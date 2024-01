FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three officers and a suspect have been identified in a shooting at the Wells/Superior Roundabout on Dec. 30.

46-year-old John Sawyer has charges pending following medical release for his involvement in the shooting.

Officers Kurt Franceus, Cameron Norris, and Joshua Alexander were all at the scene. Each were placed on a five-day administrative leave following the shooting.

Fort Wayne police say the incident is still an active and ongoing investigation.