Sustainable Aviation Fuel Opportunity

Sustainable aviation fuel could grow into the largest new market ever seen for U.S. farm commodities thanks to the start of production at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels. However, groups in Midwestern states say they could miss out on the opportunity without low-carbon ethanol, which requires carbon capture and sequestration. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director Monte Shaw says, “Today and every day going forward, American farmers and ethanol producers are losing demand until we get carbon capture and sequestration online.” Iowa Corn Usage and Production Committee Chair Dan Keitzer adds, “LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels will use a variety of low carbon sustainable ethanol, making this an eye-opening experience to what Iowa corn farmers could expect to be a part of.” No Iowa ethanol plant currently has a carbon intensity score low enough to qualify as an SAF feedstock. Only one plant in the U.S., using CCS, is currently producing SAF-friendly ethanol.