🧸 WOWO is on Teddy Bear Patrol.
We’re teaming up with our friends at Hensley Legal Group to collect teddy bears for local law enforcement agencies.
From September 8th through September 28th, you can help us bring comfort to children in our community who are facing distress from accidents or other traumatic situations.
How you can help:
- Donate a new or gently used bear or stuffed animal
- Drop-off at collection spots, like the ones below:
Anyone who donates at the time and location below receives a coupon good for a FREE Regular Sub from Penn Station East Coast Subs with purchase of Regular Sub and also have chance to win tickets to upcoming concerts.
Tue 9/9 4-6PM
3RFCU – 1615 Northland Blvd, Fort Wayne.
Drop Off Locations:
Federated Media Studios
2915 Maples Road,
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Penn Station East Coast Subs Drop Off Locations:
9112 Stellhorn Crossing Pkwy,
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
818 East Coliseum Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
1125 East Dupont Road.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
4916 Illinois Road.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
3 Rivers Federal Credit Union Locations:
1615 Northland Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
3750 East Dupont Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
9112 Stellhorn Crossing Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
8080 West Jefferson Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46804