Teen airlifted to Fort Wayne hospital after Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 16-year-old from Berne was airlifted to a Fort Wayne-area hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday night.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 10:40 p.m. Oct. 31 to the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 West for a reported injury crash.

Investigators say a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 32-year-old Canen S. Keys of Decatur was traveling west on County Road 100 North when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a southbound 2011 GMC Acadia.

The GMC was driven by 16-year-old Gabriel S. Steiner of Berne.

Steiner was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne-area hospital. Keys was transported to a Fort Wayne-area hospital by Adams County EMS.

The sheriff’s office says speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police, Preble Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, Adams County EMS and Lutheran Air assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says criminal charges could be filed after the investigation is complete.

Both drivers are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.