FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon in a Fort Wayne grocery store parking lot.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said officers responded around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a firearm discharge at the Meijer on Lima Road in the 6300 block.

According to WANE 15, a man was injured and taken to a hospital by medics. Police said his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

In an update Wednesday morning, FWPD said investigators determined the shooting was accidental. The 17-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a child.