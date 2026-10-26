Teen Boys Increasingly Targeted in Sextortion Scams as Indiana Police Sound Alarm

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Teenage boys are increasingly being targeted in online sextortion schemes that can turn an ordinary internet conversation into blackmail within minutes, prompting Indiana State Police to warn parents about the growing threat and tougher criminal penalties now available in the state.

A report published October 23 by Indiana news outlet WANE 15, in a story by Sierra Hignite, highlights concerns from the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which receives one or two tips every day involving children allegedly being extorted over sexual content.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported more than 50,000 sextortion cases in its 2025 data, underscoring the scale of a crime that can have devastating financial and emotional consequences for victims.

Sextortion involves threatening to distribute someone’s intimate images unless the victim pays money, provides additional explicit material or meets other demands. Investigators warn that some offenders pressure victims for thousands of dollars and use the threat of exposing private images to maintain control.

The crime can escalate rapidly. Sarah Castle, a criminal analyst with the Indiana State Police task force, said an interaction that initially appears to be an innocent conversation can quickly turn into an explicit exchange followed by threats.

“They initially will start chatting with someone or the suspect will start chatting with them,” Castle said. “And it happens very, very quickly. It can happen in a matter of 15 minutes where it turns from innocent chatter into something more explicit into blackmail.”

Investigators say teenage boys and young men are increasingly targeted in financially motivated sextortion schemes. Offenders persuade victims to send nude or sexual images and then threaten to distribute those images unless the victims pay.

The consequences can extend well beyond financial losses. Christopher Cecil, an Indiana State Police lieutenant and commander with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, warned that some victims experience such intense distress that they consider suicide.

“Sextortion sometimes leads to suicide and we are seeing that across the United States,” Cecil said. “It’s not happening within days, it’s happening within matter of hours.”

Investigators say offenders may deliberately target young people who have strong academic records, participate in sports or extracurricular activities, and have promising futures. Those circumstances can give perpetrators additional leverage because victims may fear losing their reputations, relationships and future opportunities if intimate images become public.

“These kids have so much to lose. A lot of the kids who are being targeted are your A-B students. They are the captain of the football team. They are in so many extracurriculars. They have a really great future ahead of them,” Castle said.

She said offenders exploit that fear to pressure victims into complying with their demands.

The task force identifies three broad types of sextortion. Financial sextortion primarily targets teenage boys and involves demands for money. Predatory sextortion often targets female victims, with offenders using threats to obtain nude images or additional sexual material. Sadistic sextortion can target victims of any gender or age group.

Cecil said some offenders targeting American children operate from overseas, including countries in Africa and Asia.

Investigators also warn that perpetrators can use basic personal information to research their targets and make their approaches more convincing. Details about a child’s family, friends, school or community may help an offender appear trustworthy before the conversation turns threatening.

Cecil said offenders use that research to manipulate victims and maintain control over them.

The growing sophistication of these schemes has increased the importance of understanding children’s online activity, including who they communicate with, what images they share and which platforms they use.

Indiana has strengthened the criminal penalties available for these offenses. Under changes that took effect July 1, certain crimes involving this type of exploitation can be charged as Level 2 or Level 3 felonies, depending on the circumstances and applicable statute.

Investigators also credit federal legislation with improving efforts to identify online exploitation. The REPORT Act of 2024 expanded reporting requirements for electronic service providers, requiring reports of online enticement and child sex trafficking in addition to reporting obligations involving child sexual abuse material.

Those reports can help investigators identify suspected illegal activity and pursue cases involving the exploitation of children online.

The Indiana State Police task force and other participating agencies are also distributing informational flyers in schools to help students recognize sextortion attempts and learn how to report them.

Investigators urge parents to take an active role in their children’s online safety. They recommend checking which platforms children use, understanding who they communicate with and discussing the risks associated with sharing intimate images, even with someone who appears to be a peer.

Parents should also make sure children understand that an online contact may be misrepresenting their identity and that requests for private images can be part of a deliberate scheme.

The task force has educational videos and other resources designed to help parents and teenagers identify warning signs and understand what to do if sextortion occurs.

Investigators emphasize that victims should seek help rather than assume they have no way out of the situation. The threats are intended to create fear and force compliance, and the rapid escalation of these cases makes early intervention especially important.

With Indiana State Police receiving reports involving children nearly every day, investigators say awareness, communication between parents and children, and prompt reporting are critical tools in confronting a crime that can develop in minutes and have consequences that last far longer.