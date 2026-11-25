WASHINGTON (WOWO) — That Thanksgiving dinner could turn into an emergency for the family dog or cat if they’re allowed to sample too much of the holiday spread.

Veterinary experts are warning pet owners to keep a close eye on what animals get into during Thanksgiving gatherings. Fatty foods, certain seasonings, cooked bones and popular desserts can cause serious illness — and some common ingredients can even be deadly.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say gravy, stuffing, turkey skin and meat drippings can trigger vomiting or pancreatitis. Cooked bones are another hazard. They can splinter, causing choking or potentially serious internal injuries.

Several ingredients commonly found in holiday dishes are toxic to pets, including onions, garlic, grapes and raisins. High-sodium broths can also pose a risk.

Plain, fully cooked turkey without bones or seasoning is generally safe in very small amounts. But most table scraps should stay off a pet’s menu.

Desserts bring additional dangers. Pumpkin pie can contain spices that are unsafe for animals, while raw eggs can expose pets to salmonella. Chocolate is toxic, and products containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can cause severe symptoms and may be fatal if swallowed.

The danger doesn’t end when dinner is over. Turkey carcasses, bones and leftover food should go into tightly sealed trash bags and be kept where pets cannot reach them. Animals that tear into garbage could swallow bones, chocolate or spoiled food and become seriously ill.

Holiday decorations and plants also deserve attention. Amaryllis, Sweet William, certain ferns, hydrangeas and baby’s breath can be toxic to dogs and cats. Corn cobs, pine cones and gourds may look harmless, but they can cause choking or intestinal blockages if swallowed.

Owners who want their pets included in the holiday meal can set aside a small portion of plain turkey, sweet potato or green beans and mix it into the animal’s regular food. Toys can also help keep pets occupied while guests are eating.

The advice from veterinary groups is straightforward: Keep the holiday menu for people, secure the leftovers and make sure curious pets don’t get an unexpected taste of Thanksgiving.