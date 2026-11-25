LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — With Thanksgiving just days away, Michigan agriculture officials are reminding home cooks that a food safety mistake could turn a holiday meal into a trip to the hospital.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says safe food handling should be part of every family’s holiday plans, starting with refrigerator temperatures and proper turkey thawing according to WLNS.

Officials recommend keeping refrigerators at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder and freezers at zero degrees. Before loading up on Thanksgiving ingredients, clean out expired food and wash refrigerator shelves and drawers with hot, soapy water. Let those surfaces air-dry before putting food back.

Thawing the turkey safely is another major concern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends three methods: thawing in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave.

Refrigerator thawing takes the most time, but requires the least attention. Allow approximately 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. A 16-pound bird will need about four days to thaw and should be cooked within a few days after thawing.

For the cold-water method, keep the turkey in its unopened packaging and submerge it in cold tap water. Change the water every 30 minutes to keep it cold. Officials warn against using warmer water because higher temperatures can encourage bacterial growth.

Microwave thawing is another option, but cooks should remove the packaging and follow the appliance manufacturer’s instructions for the turkey’s weight. Turn the bird as directed and cook it immediately after thawing.

Michigan officials say planning ahead and following those basic food safety steps can help families avoid foodborne illness and keep Thanksgiving dinner from becoming a holiday health emergency.