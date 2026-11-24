FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana families could spend less on Thanksgiving dinner this year, with the cost of a traditional meal for 10 people dropping about 8% compared to last year.

The Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual market basket survey found the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana is $49.17, or about $4.92 per person. That’s $4.45 less than last year’s $53.62.

Indiana’s average is also nearly 16% below the national average of $58.63 for the same meal.

The survey found a 16-pound turkey costs an average of $19.38 in Indiana, down from $21.09 last year and about 18% below the national average.

Indiana Farm Bureau Chief Economist Todd Davis said turkey prices were about 8% lower on average this year, potentially due to a 6% increase in U.S. turkey production. He also said grocery stores could be using lower turkey prices to encourage shoppers to purchase other holiday items.

Prices dropped for nearly every item included in the survey. Pie shells saw the largest percentage decrease, falling 23% to $2.84. Frozen peas dropped 20% to $1.44, fresh cranberries fell 16% to $2.06, and pumpkin pie filling declined 10% to $3.60.

Whole milk was the only item to increase in price, rising 11 cents to $3.16 per gallon.

The survey also found Thanksgiving meal costs have fallen about 19% since 2022, when the average meal cost $61. However, this year’s total remains about 15% higher than the $42.66 recorded in 2019.

The survey was conducted in early November by volunteer shoppers who collected prices before most holiday sales began. Shoppers were instructed to find the lowest available prices without using special coupons or promotional deals.