May 15, 2024
Indiana News

The Catching Rain Wetlands Tour Kicks Off On Saturday

by David Scheie
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –This FREE family-friendly tour sequentially explores three of Fort Wayne’s wetlands: Beckett’s Stream, Eagle Marsh, and Camp Scott.

The event runs from 9:00 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

This engaging tour is a chance to enjoy the great outdoors and an educational opportunity to learn about the vital role wetlands play in our environment.

Attendees should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring their curiosity and cameras to capture the sights.

The Catching Rain Wetlands Tour promises to be an enlightening and enjoyable day for all ages.

Tour Schedule:

9:00 am—11:00 am: Beckett’s Run Stream, with parking at Soloman Farm, 817 West Dupont Road. Participants will receive a tour passport embedded with seeds for native flowers that attendees can plant at home.

11:00 am—1:00 pm: Visit Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road, where attendees receive a free plant.

1:00—3:00 pm: The tour will conclude at Camp Scott, 3615 Oxford Street, known for its unique birds. Those who bring their passports stamped from all three sites will receive free binoculars while supplies last.

http://wetlandstours.org

 

