The Elex at Electric Works wins statewide affordable housing award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Elex at Electric Works has received a statewide award recognizing its efforts to provide affordable housing in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Affordable Housing Council presented The Elex with its 2026 Excellence in Affordable Housing Award for Urban Housing at the recent Indiana Housing Conference in Indianapolis.

The development includes 296 apartments, 89 of which are designated as affordable housing units.

The council recognized The Elex for combining affordable housing with design, amenities and coordinated services in an urban setting. The development also adds residential activity along the Broadway corridor, benefiting nearby businesses, arts organizations and other community institutions, according to the announcement.

Kevan Biggs, president and owner of Biggs Group, one of the development’s key partners, said the project was designed to help residents benefit from downtown Fort Wayne’s growth without being priced out.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker said affordable housing remains a priority for her administration and that developments like The Elex help provide more housing options for individuals and families.

The Elex is named after the association of women who worked for General Electric. It is part of Electric Works, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus that includes residential, office, educational, health care, retail and entertainment spaces.

The Indiana Affordable Housing Council, founded in 2012, works to promote the preservation and expansion of affordable housing for individuals and families throughout Indiana.