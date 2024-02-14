The Fort Wayne City Council Recently Passed An Ordinance Allowing Homes To Be Constructed From Old Shipping Containers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — These “container homes” aim to address the need for housing in urban areas by utilizing vacant infill lots, which are often smaller and undeveloped.

The proposal received unanimous support with an 8-0 vote in favor of the City Council members present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers was absent from Tuesday’s meeting where the vote took place.

The ordinance opens up possibilities for repurposing shipping containers, giving new life to structures with unique histories, such as transporting goods like lawnmowers across the ocean.