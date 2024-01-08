The Ohio State Highway Patrol Reminds Drivers To Follow Safe Driving Tips And Winterize Their Vehicles

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — In Ohio, there were 10,256 crashes on snow, ice, or slush-covered roads.

Of those crashes, 20 were fatal, which killed 26 people.

Governor Mike DeWine emphasized that “planning, patience, and preparation are key to driving in winter weather.”

According to The Van Wert Independent, Ohio law requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use.

It’s also important to make sure that your tailpipe is free of snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The OSHP notes that it is also a good idea to keep a winter car kit in your vehicle which includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, warning devices, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, tow rope, water, and food for longer trips.