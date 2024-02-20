The Person Found Dead In The Yard Of A Roanoke Home Has Been Identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner has formally identified the woman as 61-year-old Sheila Louise Snyder of Roanoke.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, on Feb. 15, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said a woman was found unresponsive in the front yard of a home along Aboite Road, near the LC Nature Park.

Police said the circumstances around her death were “suspicious.”

An autopsy has been completed, but her cause and manner of death are pending as the investigation is ongoing.