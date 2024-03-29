There Were Reports Of A Potential Fuel Leak Into The St. Mary’s River In Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) — The Decatur Police Department say on Friday morning, the Decatur Fire Department responded to a reported fuel leak in the River.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the fire department and Bunge Maintenance were able to contain the substance, preventing further spread.

According to the Adams County EMA, crews believe someone may have dumped some sort of fuel into the city’s septic system.

The department confirms that while residents may notice an odor, there is no danger from this incident.