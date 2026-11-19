FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOWO) — Three former Morton Salt workers are suing the company, claiming management ignored warnings about potential flooding at its Lake County mine and then violated federal labor law when 77 employees lost their jobs.

The proposed class-action lawsuit seeks to represent all 77 workers affected by the mine shutdown. It accuses Morton Salt of failing to provide the legally required 60 days’ advance notice before the layoffs, which followed flooding at the underground operation near Fairport Harbor.

The lawsuit also alleges company management knew for years about potential dangers associated with mining eastward toward abandoned, water-filled brine wells, but continued operations despite warnings according to WTOL.

Attorney J.R. Howell, who represents the three former workers, says the abandoned Diamond Shamrock brine wells date back to the early 20th century, when materials were injected underground in the region. The lawsuit claims mining into that area could create underground pathways for water, raising the risk of flooding, ground instability and environmental damage.

Howell says company management was warned about those risks after new leadership took over in 2021.

He also alleges an engineering team member discovered water coming through test holes in the area around nine months before the mine flooded. According to Howell, test drilling stopped after the water intrusion was reported to management.

Water later began entering the mine through structural supports in the area on October 19. By October 22, the mine had flooded, Howell said.

The lawsuit contends the company had advance warning of the danger and continued mining despite those concerns.

The legal action also challenges how Morton Salt handled the resulting layoffs. Howell says workers received as little as two days’ notice after the flooding, rather than the 60 days generally required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act.

The law requires advance notice of certain mass layoffs, although exceptions can apply in cases involving unforeseeable business circumstances or natural disasters. Howell argues neither exception should shield Morton Salt from liability, describing the mine flooding as a man-made event rather than an unforeseeable disaster.

The lawsuit also disputes the payments Morton Salt has offered affected employees. Howell says the company has offered some compensation, but argues those payments fall short of its legal obligations.

The former workers are seeking 60 days of pay and benefits for the affected employees.

Morton Salt had not responded to a request for comment from 3News by the time its report was published. The allegations in the lawsuit have not been established in court.