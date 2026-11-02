Three-vehicle crash slows northbound I-69 traffic near Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A three-vehicle crash slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 69 near Dupont Road Monday morning, sending five people to a local hospital.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened near the 316-mile marker and involved a two-stage collision.

Investigators say a 2011 Buick driven by 37-year-old Charlisa Love of Indianapolis was traveling north when it was struck by a 2021 Freightliner driven by 23-year-old Rodney Burns of St. Bernard, Louisiana. Both vehicles came to rest against the median barrier wall.

Police say Burns got out of the semi to check on the Buick’s occupants. While he was outside the truck, a 2014 Chevrolet driven by 28-year-old Kobe Brady of Fort Wayne struck the disabled vehicles and hit Burns.

Burns was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Love, her 36-year-old passenger, Jermal Hatten of Camby, and three juvenile passengers were also transported for treatment of minor injuries or precautionary medical evaluations.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Fort Wayne Fire Department.