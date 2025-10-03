Tipton Man Charged with Attempted Murder

Tipton, IN (WOWO) A 32-year-old Tipton man is facing multiple felony charges following a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood on the west side of Tipton City.

According to the Tipton City Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call around 5:28 p.m. on October 1 reporting that someone had been shot at a home in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Authorities have confirmed that he remains hospitalized and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, identified as Anthony C. Mulvaney, age 32, of Tipton, was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without further incident. Detectives from the Indiana State Police were called in to assist with the investigation due to the serious nature of the crime.

Preliminary Investigation

According to early findings from investigators, the shooting occurred during a domestic-related altercation. Police believe Mulvaney discharged a firearm at least once, striking the victim during the conflict. It is not yet clear what led up to the altercation or how the situation escalated.

Further complicating the situation, authorities have also filed charges related to child welfare, suggesting that children may have been present at the time of the incident.

Charges Filed

Mulvaney was booked into the Tipton County Jail and faces the following preliminary charges:

Attempted Murder – Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery – Level 3 Felony

Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent (3 counts) – Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness – Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Firearm – Level 6 Felony

Authorities stress that these are preliminary charges, and formal charges will be reviewed and filed by the Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office following a complete review of the evidence.

Ongoing Investigation

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation, which remains active. No additional suspects are being sought at this time, and investigators have not released the name of the victim, pending family notifications.

Officials have not yet commented on whether the firearm used in the incident was legally owned or what specific role, if any, the children may have played in the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Tipton City Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact their department or Indiana State Police investigators.

As with all criminal cases, it is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges listed may change as the investigation progresses and the case is formally reviewed by prosecutors.