GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Two children were killed in a house fire Sunday night in Gas City, according to WANE 15.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office says emergency crews responded around 10:35 p.m. to a fire in the 200 block of East South G Street. Fire crews were told while en route that the home was fully engulfed in flames and that people were likely trapped inside.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One adult and one child escaped and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Both were later released.

Deputy Coroner Dean Small identified the victims as 1-year-old Adalyn Riley and 10-year-old Kilien Riley.

Autopsies are pending for both children.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Mill Township Fire Department, Grant County EMS, Marion Health EMS, Gas City Police Department and Grant County Coroner’s Office also responded.