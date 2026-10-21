Toledo Treats Wednesday Like Level 3 Snow Emergency as Chemical Incident Disrupts Schools, City Services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — A chemical emergency in north Toledo is disrupting schools and city services Wednesday, with officials treating the day much like a Level 3 snow emergency to protect employees and the public.

The precautions follow an explosion and chemical release Tuesday night at MC Tank Terminal, located at 1266 Progress Avenue. The incident prompted evacuations within a one-mile radius and a shelter-in-place order for people within three miles of the facility but outside the evacuation zone.

Toledo officials identified the chemical as glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in plastics, paints and coatings. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

According to WTOL 11, some city services are being canceled or paused Wednesday as officials prioritize safety during the ongoing emergency.

Schools Closed Across Toledo Area

The chemical incident has forced school closures across the area.

Toledo Public Schools: Classes canceled Wednesday.

Classes canceled Wednesday. Washington Local Schools: Classes canceled Wednesday.

Other schools in the region have also reported closures or delays. Families are encouraged to check directly with their school districts for the latest information on classes, activities and transportation.

City Services Face Disruptions

The City of Toledo is operating Wednesday under precautions similar to a Level 3 snow emergency, a designation typically associated with dangerous travel conditions and restrictions intended to protect public safety.

Some municipal services are being canceled or paused as a result. Residents should confirm whether scheduled city services or appointments are operating before traveling to municipal facilities.

The precautions come as emergency crews continue monitoring the chemical release and assessing potential exposure risks.

Evacuation and Shelter-in-Place Orders Remain Critical

Authorities have established two protective-action zones around the MC Tank terminal:

Within one mile: Residents and workers must evacuate and follow directions from emergency personnel.

Residents and workers must evacuate and follow directions from emergency personnel. Within three miles, outside the evacuation zone: Residents must shelter in place.

People sheltering in place should remain indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems that draw outside air into buildings. Drivers in the affected area should use their vehicles’ recirculation settings.

To view whether you are in an evacuation or shelter-in-place zone, click on this interactive map posted by the City of Toledo.

Officials have warned that exposure to glycidyl methacrylate can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, mouth and skin. Other possible symptoms include headache, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

One Lucas County sheriff’s deputy was reported injured after responding to the incident and driving himself to a hospital. Officials had not reported injuries among nearby residents or facility employees in the latest available briefing.

Emergency responders are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air quality and evaluate the situation.

Shelters Available for Displaced Residents

Residents who have been evacuated can seek assistance at Shoreland Elementary School, which has been opened as a temporary shelter.

TARTA buses and the American Red Cross are also providing assistance at the Meijer parking lot on Alexis Road.

Matzinger Road has been reported closed near the response area. Motorists should avoid the affected area and follow directions from emergency personnel.

Residents seeking information about the incident can contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 911.

Investigation Continues

Officials have not determined what caused the explosion or announced when the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders will be lifted.

Residents should monitor announcements from the City of Toledo, Toledo Fire & Rescue and local school districts for updates on emergency orders, service disruptions and reopening plans.