Tornado Watch in effect for much of northern Indiana

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of northern Indiana until 9 p.m.
Earlier today, most of the WOWO listening area was placed in an enhanced risk for severe weather.
Make sure to stay tuned to WOWO for updates.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of northern Indiana until 9 p.m.
Earlier today, most of the WOWO listening area was placed in an enhanced risk for severe weather.
Make sure to stay tuned to WOWO for updates.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511