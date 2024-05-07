May 7, 2024
Local News

Tornado Watch in effect for much of northern Indiana

by Derek Decker0

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of northern Indiana until 9 p.m.

Earlier today, most of the WOWO listening area was placed in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Make sure to stay tuned to WOWO for updates.

Related posts

Questions remain about Indiana’s next COVID-19 vaccine doses

AP News

Woman accused in runaway boat incident pleads “not guilty”

Darrin Wright

Fierce Winter Storm Tracking to Indiana

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.