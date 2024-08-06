August 6, 2024
Local News

Tornado Watch in effect northeast of Fort Wayne

by Derek Decker0

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 3 p.m. for Steuben County in Indiana and Williams County in Ohio.

Stay tuned for updates.

