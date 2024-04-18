Town Hall Tonight For Mayoral Candidates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Democratic Precinct Committeemen will vote on Saturday to determine who the next mayor will be, but first, a town hall where 96 committeemen are free to ask questions of the 7 candidates.

That Town Hall will be at the Walb Student Union tonight at 6PM and will last until 8PM.

State Representative Phil GiaQuinta, Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers, Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox, Fort Wayne’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, Stephanie Crandall, along with Jorge Fernandez, and Palermo Galindo, who are both committeemen, will answer questions from the precinct political leadership.