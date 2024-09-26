Trial underway for former Huntington track coach

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The trial for a former track and field coach accused of sexual assault is underway in northern Indiana.

Nicholas Johnson used to be the head track coach at Huntington University. He’s charged with sexual battery.

A female athlete came forward with accusations that he assaulted her in July of 2020.

He was also caught up in a federal case in which other athletes accused him of assault, but that case was dismissed.

Johnson was also said to have run a doping program for female runners at Huntington.