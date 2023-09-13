Tuesday Shooting Victim Identified By Coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The victim of a Tuesday Morning shooting in Fort Wayne has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that 18-year-old Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker died from multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was identified as the person shot and killed in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, at the Villa Capri Apartments off South Anthony Boulevard shortly before 2 A.M. Tuesday morning. Parker’s death has been ruled a homicide. The teen is the 16th homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to the coroner’s office.