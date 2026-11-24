NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WOWO) — A frozen turkey, a packed kitchen and a house full of hungry guests can turn Thanksgiving dinner into a holiday emergency. For 45 years, Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line has been helping Americans keep the meal on track, one frantic phone call at a time.

What started in 1981 with six female home economists and a Rolodex has grown into a team of more than 50 culinary professionals answering thousands of questions every holiday season.

The operation, based in Naperville, Illinois, now includes chefs, dietitians and food scientists. And the telephone is no longer the only way to get help. Home cooks can reach the experts by text, email, online chat and social media. They can even send photographs when describing a cooking problem gets difficult.

Nicole Johnson, director of the Turkey Talk-Line, said the original operation was considerably simpler.

“When the talk line started, it was just a mere six all-female home economists,” Johnson said. “They were manning all of the phone calls, kind of old school Rolodex.”

These days, the questions go well beyond how long to cook a turkey. Some people contact the hotline while they’re still grocery shopping, with shopping carts rattling in the background. Others need help with side dishes, ham, meat thermometers or figuring out what went wrong with the bird already in the oven.

Preparing for those questions starts well before Thanksgiving. Every October, the team goes through training known as Butterball University, where members test cooking techniques and review common holiday problems. That includes unusual challenges, such as preparing an entire turkey in a microwave.

The experts also work in a test kitchen, developing recipes and finding ways to put Thanksgiving leftovers to good use.

The timing is especially important this year, as more Americans plan to prepare their own holiday turkey. Research from FMI — The Food Industry Association — found that 59% of shoppers planning to serve turkey expect to cook it from scratch this year, up from 43% in 2025.

One question still comes up year after year: How long does it take to thaw the turkey?

Butterball recommends allowing about 24 hours of refrigerator thawing for every four pounds of turkey. That means a 20-pound bird needs roughly five days.

For cooks who are running behind, cold-water thawing takes approximately 30 minutes per pound. The water needs to be changed every half hour, and the turkey must be cooked immediately after thawing.

But the people answering the phones say the job involves more than giving cooking instructions.

“We’re turkey counselors, we’re turkey detectives,” said Bill Nolan, a retired chef and culinary educator who has spent 10 seasons working on the hotline.

Nolan said some callers are so overwhelmed that the experts first have to figure out exactly what happened before they can offer a solution.

And not every memorable call is really about the turkey.

Nolan recalled one man who had recently lost his wife and wanted to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for his children and grandchildren. He had never cooked the meal before, so Nolan walked him through the process.

“It’s those types of calls that really hit you right here,” Nolan said.

The Turkey Talk-Line remains open through December 24. People with Thanksgiving cooking questions can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or send a text to 844-877-3456.