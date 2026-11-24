FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two city projects are raising questions about taxpayer spending and long-term planning in Fort Wayne, including another $3.1 million approved for the North River District development and the long-delayed installation of a public restroom downtown.

Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin discussed both projects during an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee Tuesday morning, offering insight into how local government financing works while emphasizing that the projects fall under city government, not the county.

The Fort Wayne City Council recently approved an additional $3.1 million for planning and architectural work associated with the North River District development.

Turpin explained that the funding is coming through a tax increment financing, or TIF, district.

TIF districts allow local governments to designate a geographic area and direct certain property tax revenue generated by growth within that area into a fund for improvements and development.

Turpin pointed to the county’s TIF district along Diebold Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center as an example. He said those funds have been used for infrastructure improvements, including road widening and sidewalks.

However, Turpin cautioned that TIF districts can also affect other taxing units, particularly schools, because some of the growth in property tax revenue is directed into the designated district rather than being distributed elsewhere.

“The challenge with the TIF, if you have too many of them, it takes away revenue from other sources,” Turpin said.

He said he tries to keep the county’s TIF districts focused on infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer and roads.

Regarding North River, Turpin said the $3.1 million appears to be for planning and the overall design of the development area, not simply the proposed youth sports complex.

He noted that architectural work on large projects can be expensive and take months to complete. Based on his experience with county projects, Turpin suggested the planning process could extend into spring 2027, although he said he does not know the city’s current timeline.

Portland Loo raises questions about maintenance

The conversation also turned to the Portland Loo, a public restroom that was delivered to downtown Fort Wayne nearly a year ago but has remained in storage.

Blakeslee questioned how the city could move forward with the installation after funding for the project was reportedly cut from the city’s 2027 budget.

Turpin clarified that the funding cut involved maintenance, not installation. He also explained that the approximately $280,000 price tag included both the purchase and installation.

Turpin said the restroom initially faced several state building code issues. The Allen County Building Department determined it could not be installed because of those violations.

The city appealed to the state, arguing that the public need for the facility justified an exception. Turpin said the state eventually agreed, leaving the building department with no further action to take.

He said another concern involved the restroom’s outdoor plumbing and the possibility of water freezing during Northeast Indiana’s winter weather.

Turpin said the city’s apparent plan is to install the facility, close it during the winter and reopen it in the spring.

Blakeslee questioned why long-term expenses, including winter maintenance, cleaning and upkeep, had not been fully addressed before the city purchased the facility.

Turpin declined to criticize the city’s handling of the project, saying he did not know all the details.

He suggested the city could be working with volunteer groups or the Downtown Improvement District to develop a maintenance plan.

“I’m sure that if the city opens it, they have to have a plan for how to maintain it,” Turpin said. “Because otherwise, it’s going to be a disaster.”

Turpin said he prefers to give the benefit of the doubt and assumes a plan is being developed that will be shared when the time is right.

Both discussions centered on questions of how local governments spend taxpayer dollars, plan for long-term expenses and balance development priorities with the needs of other public services.