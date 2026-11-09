Twelve new CASA volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Twelve new volunteers will be sworn in Tuesday evening to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in Allen County.

The Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program will hold a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, November 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda.

The volunteers have completed 30 hours of intensive training to prepare them to represent the best interests of children involved in the child welfare system.

According to Allen County CASA, more than 1,000 children enter the county’s child welfare system each year because of abuse or neglect.

CASA volunteers serve as consistent, trusted adults who advocate for children as they navigate the court system and uncertain family circumstances.

“These new CASA volunteers are pledging to use their time and effort to directly benefit the most vulnerable members of our community – abused and neglected children,” said Allen County CASA Director Nancy Springer.

Judge Lori K. Morgan of the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division will administer the oath of office.

Morgan was appointed to the bench in 2021 by former Governor Eric Holcomb. She previously served as a family division magistrate and worked as a Guardian Ad Litem for children involved in Child in Need of Services proceedings.

The organization says the addition of 12 new advocates will strengthen its ability to support vulnerable children throughout Allen County.

CASA is also encouraging other community members to consider volunteering to help children facing abuse, neglect and instability.

Those interested in learning more about the program or becoming a volunteer can visit www.allencountycasa.org or call (260) 449-7190.