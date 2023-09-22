Two arrested in 2016 double homicide case

NEW HAVEN. Ind. (WOWO) – After nearly seven years of investigation, two arrests have been made in connection with the 2016 cold case murders of Jaime Klein and Anton Moore.

It started on October 19, 2016 when New Haven Police Officers were summoned to 1024 Hartzell Road following reports of a potential death investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Jaime Klein, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined her death to be a homicide.

Minutes later, Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Fairfield Ave for a separate death investigation, where they found the body of Anton Moore. The Allen County Coroner’s Office also ruled his death as a homicide. Further inquiries revealed that Jaime and Anton had been in a relationship at the time of their deaths.

Recent developments in the investigation have now culminated in the arrest of two individuals believed to be connected to the homicides. 40-year-old Priya Whitt, and 40-year-old Gregory Robinson, were taken into custody by the New Haven Police Department and Fort Wayne Police Department.

Gregory Robinson faces two counts of Murder, while Priya Whitt is charged with two counts of aiding in Murder. Both are currently held at the Allen County Jail.