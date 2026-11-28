FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Thanksgiving Day barn fire on Stellhorn Road claimed the lives of two ducks, but firefighters were able to rescue many of the other animals inside.

According to the Allen County Fire & EMS District, East Central Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the barn and immediately began battling the blaze. Crews from the Northeast Fire District assisted, helping bring the fire under control within approximately 20 minutes.

Five fire engines and a water tanker were used during the response, which prevented the flames from spreading further.

Officials say the barn housed domestic poultry. Although many of the animals were saved, two ducks died in the fire.

No human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not released.