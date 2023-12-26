December 26, 2023
Two People Injured In Tuesday Afternoon Downtown Crash

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Courtesy: WPTA-TV "21Alive"

FORT WAYE, Ind. (WOWO):  Officials from Fort Wayne Police say they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon downtown.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say that a car was headed northbound on Fairfield Avenue at around 12:30 p.m and as it was turning left onto W Washington Boulevard, officers say an SUV ran the light and sideswiped the car.  The car then went off the roadway, crashed into the nearby Hagerman building leaving it damaged as well.

Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment as their present conditions are unknown.  The investigation continues.

