FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The United States has lost its official measles elimination status for the first time in more than 25 years, as the highly contagious disease continues spreading across the country.

The Pan American Health Organization made the determination after finding that measles has continued circulating in the United States for at least 12 consecutive months. The country first achieved measles elimination status in 2000.

Elimination status means a country has stopped ongoing transmission of measles within its borders for 12 months or more. Individual cases and outbreaks can still occur, but they are generally contained before the virus spreads continuously for a year or longer.

The decision comes as measles cases have surged nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,412 confirmed cases had been reported as of Nov. 12. That’s more than double the 2,289 cases reported during all of 2025.

The CDC reports that 96% of this year’s confirmed cases involved people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. Nearly 600 people have been hospitalized, and six measles-related deaths have been reported by the agency.

Public health experts say declining vaccination rates have contributed to the resurgence.

According to the CDC, measles is highly contagious and can cause fever, cough, rash, runny nose and red or watery eyes. Serious complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling and death. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

The loss of elimination status does not change the disease itself or mean measles was never eliminated in the United States. It reflects the return of sustained transmission within the country.

The development also comes as cases continue to be reported in Indiana. As of Nov. 15, the Indiana Department of Health had reported 171 confirmed cases statewide, including 92 across eight northeast Indiana counties.

Health officials continue to encourage residents to make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccinations.

More information about measles prevention, vaccination and current case numbers is available through the Indiana Department of Health and the CDC.