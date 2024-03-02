Van Buren Man Arrested for Charges Involving Human Trafficking

VAN BUREN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested 59-year-old Gregory Michael Marsh on charges of Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking after a disturbance call in the early hours of March 1.

Just after 3:30 AM, Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at West Main Street in Van Buren and found two females barricaded inside of a room and scared. The investigation revealed that the two victims, a mother and daughter, were here from Venezuela on work visas and had been living at the home since April of 2023.

A spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office said “The victims were in fear of being injured and deported from the United States as a tactic to control them, which has been an ongoing situation.”

Recognizing signs of human trafficking, deputies requested assistance from detectives. Subsequent interviews and investigation led to the issuance of a warrant for Marsh’s arrest on charges including Misdemeanor Domestic Battery, and felony charges of Criminal Confinement, Voyeurism, and Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking.

Sheriff Garcia commended the deputies for their meticulous attention to detail and thanked Grant County Central Dispatch for their translation services during the operation. Other agencies involved in the investigation include Special Agents from Homeland Security, Upland DP Officers, Grant County Prosecutors Office, and Hands of Hope Victim’s Advocates.

Marsh is currently in custody pending further legal proceedings.