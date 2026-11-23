VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — A 34-year-old Van Wert man was killed Sunday afternoon after the semi-truck and milk tanker he was driving rolled over in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and emergency crews were dispatched around 2:28 p.m. to Tama Road, just east of Hoenie Road in Hopewell Township, following a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say Saul Posada was driving a 2026 MAC truck eastbound while pulling a full milk tanker when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Posada attempted to return to the roadway but lost control, causing the truck and tanker to overturn into a field on the south side of the road.

Posada became trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated by emergency crews. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. It marks the county’s second fatal traffic crash of 2026.