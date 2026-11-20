FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One person was injured and a restaurant building was damaged following a single-vehicle crash near downtown Fort Wayne Thursday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to Don Chavas Mexican Grill on North Wells Street around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver told officers he was traveling along North Wells Street when he swerved to avoid a crash, left the roadway and struck the building.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.