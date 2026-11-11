Veterans Day 2026: Free meals, discounts and special offers available for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Restaurants and businesses across the country are honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel with free meals, discounts and special offers on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Several national chains with locations in northeast Indiana traditionally participate in Veterans Day promotions, giving military members an opportunity to enjoy complimentary food and other benefits in recognition of their service.

Among the national chains offering Veterans Day deals are Applebee’s, which is providing a free entrée from a special menu and a $5 coupon for a future visit, and Chili’s, which is offering a complimentary entrée from a select menu at participating locations. Bob Evans is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Denny’s is offering a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon, while Golden Corral is holding its annual Military Appreciation Night with a complimentary buffet for eligible guests. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is providing free combo-meal cards that can be redeemed through November 25.

Other offers include free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Circle K locations and a 50% discount on drinks at participating 7 Brew stands.

In Fort Wayne, the Visitors Center is also advertising a military discount of 20%, along with an additional 10% off select Veterans Day merchandise.

Deals & Events

Most promotions require proof of military service, and some are limited to dine-in customers or specific hours. Veterans and service members are encouraged to contact individual businesses before visiting, as participation and requirements may vary by location.

A more extensive list of 2026 Veterans Day offers is available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.