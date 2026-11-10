Vincent Village opens new $18 million transitional shelter in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Vincent Village has opened its new transitional shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Fort Wayne.

The $18 million project celebrated its opening Monday, Nov. 9, at 2827 Holton Avenue.

Mayor Sharon Tucker joined Vincent Village leaders and others for the opening. In a message celebrating the milestone, Tucker said the new building represents more than just a place to stay.

“It’s a place of hope, opportunity, and support for individuals and families working toward a brighter future,” Tucker said.

Tucker also thanked the people who helped make the project possible, saying she was filled with joy to celebrate the opening alongside individuals who care deeply about Vincent Village residents.

The new shelter is intended to support families experiencing homelessness as they work toward a brighter future.