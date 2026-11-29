ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) – Homicide investigators in Elkhart are working to determine how two shooting reports that left one man dead and two others wounded may be connected.

WNDU reports the man who died has been identified as 21-year-old Alexzander Vazquez of Warsaw.

The investigation began Saturday evening, Nov. 28, after two men, ages 19 and 21, arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police described their injuries as apparently non-life-threatening.

Authorities also responded to a report of gunfire at Studebaker Park, where emergency crews found Vazquez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

Preliminary findings suggest a connection between the two reports, although investigators have not determined whether the surviving victims were shot at the park or elsewhere.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide investigators at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867. Tips can also be submitted online.