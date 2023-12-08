Waynedale Kroger to remain closed Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger has announced the Waynedale store will remain closed through the day Friday.

The store plans to reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The company released another statement regarding Thrusday morning’s stabbing.

In honor of our colleague, we have made the decision to remain closed for an additional day. This is a moment for us to pause, reflect, and pay our respects to a life that significantly contributed to our store’s success and the happiness of our customers.

We will reopen our doors tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. [Saturday, December 9], ready to serve you once again with the same dedication and commitment that our associate exemplified. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time.