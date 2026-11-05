Wells County Republicans to hold caucuses for two local government vacancies

BLUFFTON, Ind. — The Wells County Republican Party will hold two caucuses this month and next to fill vacancies on the Bluffton Common Council and Wells County Board of Commissioners.

The first caucus is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. to select a replacement for the Bluffton Common Council’s at-large seat. The vacancy follows Blake Fiechter’s election to the Indiana State Senate and his resignation from the council, effective Nov. 3.

A second caucus will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 9:30 a.m. to fill the District 3 Wells County commissioner seat. Commissioner Jeff Stringer announced his resignation Oct. 28, with his departure effective Jan. 1, 2027.

Both caucuses will take place at Wells County Republican headquarters, 125 S. Johnson St. in Bluffton.

Candidates must meet Republican Party eligibility requirements, including having voted in the two most recent Indiana Republican primaries in which they participated and being a Republican in good standing. They must also meet residency requirements for the respective positions.

Candidates for the Bluffton Common Council at-large seat must live within the city limits. Those seeking the District 3 commissioner position must reside in Jefferson, Rockcreek or Union Township.

Candidates must submit a Declaration of Candidacy, Form CEB-5, to caucus Chairman Preston T. Wright at least 72 hours before the respective caucus.

The deadline for the Bluffton council position is Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. The deadline for the commissioner position is Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 a.m.

Completed forms must be emailed to caucus@wells.gop. The form is available through the Indiana Secretary of State’s website.

The Wells County Republican Party says it does not endorse candidates in local primary elections or caucuses. Questions can be directed to the party through wells.gop/contact.