Wellspring launches $50,000 initiative to feed Fort Wayne children during winter break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Wellspring Interfaith Social Services is launching a new initiative aimed at ensuring local children have access to nutritious meals while schools are closed for winter break.

The organization’s Child’s Full Plate initiative hopes to raise $50,000 to distribute at least 1,000 food boxes to children throughout the Fort Wayne community this holiday season.

Wellspring says many children rely on school meals for consistent access to food, leaving some families struggling to fill that gap when classes are not in session.

Each $50 donation will provide a box containing nutritious, kid-friendly meals selected with guidance from a registered dietitian.

The organization plans to distribute the boxes during a drive-through event in December. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a food box.

“We recognize that some children may not have enough to eat when school is closed, and we want to help fill that gap,” said Wellspring CEO Ermina Mustedanagic. “Every child deserves a full plate, and through the generosity of our community, we can help make that happen.”

Wellspring is encouraging individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations to contribute to the effort. Donations of any size can help the organization reach its goal, with each $50 contribution covering the cost of one child’s food box.

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services has served the Fort Wayne community since 1968, offering free programs to Allen County residents, including a food bank, mobile food distribution, youth programs and a clothing bank.

Those interested in donating or learning more about the Child’s Full Plate initiative can visit www.wellspringinterfaith.org.